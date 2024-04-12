Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Short Interest Update

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 2,610.8% from the March 15th total of 77,100 shares. Approximately 22.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Greenwave Technology Solutions

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

GWAV opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.56. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.12.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

