GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 818,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 523,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

GS Chain Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03.

GS Chain Company Profile

GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.

