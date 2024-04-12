GS Chain (LON:GSC) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Shares of GS Chain plc (LON:GSC – Get Free Report) traded down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.88 ($0.01). 818,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 523,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).
GS Chain Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.03.
GS Chain Company Profile
GS Chain plc intends to identify opportunities within the technology sector to conduct the necessary due diligence and subsequently complete acquisitions that benefit its short-and long-term strategies. The company was formerly known as International Tech and Fintech plc and changed its name to GS Chain plc in July 2021.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GS Chain
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for GS Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Chain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.