Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 7,937.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 8.3 %
OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guangzhou Automobile Group
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.