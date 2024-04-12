Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 498,300 shares, a growth of 7,937.1% from the March 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.7 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 8.3 %

OTCMKTS:GNZUF opened at $0.46 on Friday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

