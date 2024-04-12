Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 63,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $10,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total transaction of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,543 shares of company stock worth $954,841. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $113.13 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $122.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.08 and a 200 day moving average of $105.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.22. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

