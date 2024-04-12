Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Short Interest Up 9,710.0% in March

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a growth of 9,710.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Trading Up 1.9 %

HLPPY opened at $5.36 on Friday. Hang Lung Properties has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

