HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 2,059 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,606,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $106.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

