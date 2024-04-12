HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 6,637 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 2,281.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IP opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IP

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $287,770 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.