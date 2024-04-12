HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 938 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 938 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America
In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total transaction of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Divincenzo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $107,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,881.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,305 shares of company stock worth $11,761,059 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance
NYSE:LH opened at $206.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About Laboratory Co. of America
Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).
