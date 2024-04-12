HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AWK. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.4 %

AWK opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $153.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.00 and a 200 day moving average of $124.53.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

