HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amcor by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $11.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

