HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,716 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.39. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ITUB shares. Bank of America raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

