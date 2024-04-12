HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $211,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 5,491 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth $472,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $197.59 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.31.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

