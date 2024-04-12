HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

