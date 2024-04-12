HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after buying an additional 138,142 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,929,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,727,000 after acquiring an additional 80,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.89.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $244.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.71 and a 52 week high of $260.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $252.66 and its 200 day moving average is $232.71.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

