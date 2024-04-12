HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 67.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $524.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.