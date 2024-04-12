HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $233,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $64.67 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

