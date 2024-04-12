HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $7,211,000. Instrumental Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 56,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,567,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,192,000 after acquiring an additional 127,124 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

IAU stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $44.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.58.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.