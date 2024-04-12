HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,647 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.21 and a 52 week high of $63.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

