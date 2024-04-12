HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 620 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.63. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.4582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

