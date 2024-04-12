HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 854 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.83. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The business had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

RYAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

