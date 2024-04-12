HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $249,000 Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,934 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Weik Capital Management boosted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,078 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $46.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.57.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

