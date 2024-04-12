HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $377,979.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,483,483.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,241 shares of company stock worth $1,360,359. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.97.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

