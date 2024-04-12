HC Wainwright Comments on Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 1.1 %

SSL opened at C$7.47 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 52 week low of C$5.36 and a 52 week high of C$8.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.44. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.08. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.51 million.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In other news, Director Nolan Allan Watson bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

