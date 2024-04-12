Head to Head Comparison: Vericity (VERY) & Its Peers

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 39 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vericity and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vericity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.65 Vericity Competitors $18.23 billion $994.78 million -21,243.60

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 323 2194 1784 71 2.37

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vericity and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.81, meaning that their average share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.51% 12.78% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Vericity, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.