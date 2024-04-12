Head-To-Head Review: Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) and Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $126.90 million 2.08 $25.91 million $1.39 10.32 Pacific Valley Bancorp $27.51 million 1.46 $4.85 million $0.99 8.23

Southern California Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern California Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 20.42% 9.35% 1.12% Pacific Valley Bancorp 17.62% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern California Bancorp and Pacific Valley Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

