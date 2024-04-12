Head-To-Head Survey: Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) versus LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Accor and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -33.37% -12.10% -0.45%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accor and LuxUrban Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 1.34 -$41.26 million ($1.12) -1.02

Analyst Ratings

Accor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Accor and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 2 0 0 2.00 LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 2 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 817.03%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Accor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.5% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats Accor on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes an asset light business model to lease entire hotels on a long-term basis and rent out hotel rooms in the properties it leases. It manages a portfolio of hotel rooms in New York, Washington D.C., Miami Beach, New Orleans, and Los Angeles. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing Group Inc. and changed its name to LuxUrban Hotels Inc. in November 2022. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

