Head-To-Head Survey: Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) and United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for United Security Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Security Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

United Security Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bankshares has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Security Bancshares 30.02% 16.99% 1.57% Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Security Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Pioneer Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Security Bancshares pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Security Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Security Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Security Bancshares and Pioneer Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Security Bancshares $65.95 million 1.95 $19.80 million $1.16 6.40 Pioneer Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Security Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bankshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of United Security Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Pioneer Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Security Bancshares beats Pioneer Bankshares on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Security Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. It also provides real estate mortgage, commercial and industrial, real estate construction and development, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural, installment, and student loans. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, payroll direct deposit, cashier's check, cash management, money order, and foreign draft services, as well as automated and interactive teller machines; and person-to-person and bank-to-bank transfers for consumer customers. United Security Bancshares was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fresno, California.

About Pioneer Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc. that provides various banking and related financial services to individual consumers, small to medium size businesses, and professional community in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its personal loans comprise personal installment and single-pay, and auto loans; and business loans consists of operating capital, equipment loans, investment properties, lines of credit, business expansion, and property acquisition or construction, as well as home mortgage and home equity loans. The company also provides credit and debit cards, safe deposit boxes, online and mobile banking tools, merchant services, and cash management services. In addition, it offers investment products, such as individual retirement accounts, 529 college savings plans, small business investment strategies, fixed and variable annuities, and personalized investment advisory services, as well as securities and insurance products and services. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Stanley, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.