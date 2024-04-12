Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HR. Wedbush cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of HR opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,155,000. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 43.7% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 11,010,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,775,000.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

