Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) PT Raised to $22.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $22.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

