Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Heartland Express traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 30209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 14,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $185,019.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 159,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,727.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 16.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 49.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.73 million, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $275.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.36 million. Research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Stories

