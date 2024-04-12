Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year. The consensus estimate for Hecla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

