Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given “Outperform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform market weight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

HL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

HL stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $160.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hecla Mining

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

