Hedeker Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $159.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.63 and a 52-week high of $159.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

