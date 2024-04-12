HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Receives $560.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas cut shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 167.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 842,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,259,000 after purchasing an additional 527,677 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSBC opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. HSBC has a 1-year low of $34.89 and a 1-year high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.14%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 108.42%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

