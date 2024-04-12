HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.25) target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.13) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 820 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 822.94 ($10.42).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 646.70 ($8.19) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 615.58 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 617.95. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 558.80 ($7.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 665.60 ($8.42). The company has a market capitalization of £122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 718.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.58.

In other HSBC news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 28,719 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 590 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £169,442.10 ($214,456.52). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 89,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.54), for a total value of £533,694.16 ($675,476.72). 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

