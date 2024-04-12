iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for iA Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.45. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iA Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.34 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IAG. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price target on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$69.85.

Shares of IAG stock opened at C$82.71 on Thursday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$77.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$93.90. The stock has a market cap of C$8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.57.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.49 by C($0.15). iA Financial had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of C$1.55 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.85%.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$86.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.07, for a total value of C$119,091.98. Also, Senior Officer Denis Ricard purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$86.00 per share, with a total value of C$344,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,400 shares of company stock worth $975,169. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

