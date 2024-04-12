Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a market cap of $120.62 million, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Identiv had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $28.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Identiv will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Identiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Identiv by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 108,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Identiv by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Identiv by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 20,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 35.8% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 164,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 43,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

