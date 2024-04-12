Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $81.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IMCR. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.55.

Immunocore Trading Up 0.4 %

Immunocore stock opened at $59.07 on Thursday. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Immunocore by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Immunocore by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

