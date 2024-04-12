Inchcape (LON:INCH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $685.09

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 685.09 ($8.67) and traded as high as GBX 732.50 ($9.27). Inchcape shares last traded at GBX 718 ($9.09), with a volume of 1,338,778 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on INCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.29) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Inchcape from GBX 1,085 ($13.73) to GBX 1,040 ($13.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Stock Performance

Inchcape Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 679.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 685.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 1,104.62, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.30 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Inchcape’s previous dividend of $9.60. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. Inchcape’s payout ratio is currently 5,230.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inchcape

In related news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($75,496.52). In related news, insider Duncan Tait acquired 9,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 622 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £59,649.80 ($75,496.52). Also, insider Byron Elmer Grote acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($8.06) per share, with a total value of £44,590 ($56,435.89). 11.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inchcape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.