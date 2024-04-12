Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $878,000. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Infosys by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infosys by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 274,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.76.

Infosys Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INFY opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 31.25%. Analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.