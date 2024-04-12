Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IR opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.57. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $96.17.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,290,843.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 7th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

