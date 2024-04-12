Insider Buying: Hays plc (LON:HAS) Insider Acquires 131 Shares of Stock

Hays plc (LON:HAS – Get Free Report) insider Joe Hurd acquired 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £125.76 ($159.17).

Hays Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of HAS stock opened at GBX 98.80 ($1.25) on Friday. Hays plc has a 1 year low of GBX 87.10 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 117.90 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 95.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 100.28. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1,939.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Hays alerts:

Hays Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a GBX 0.95 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. Hays’s payout ratio is 6,000.00%.

Hays Company Profile

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.