Insider Buying: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Director Buys C$11,880.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Director William Charles Guinan bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00.

William Charles Guinan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, William Charles Guinan sold 2,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.86, for a total value of C$14,650.00.

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Shares of KEL opened at C$6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.56 and a 1 year high of C$8.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$129.00 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.4800307 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.50 target price on Kelt Exploration and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kelt Exploration

About Kelt Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.