Insider Buying: Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA) Insider Purchases £19,979.26 in Stock

Ruffer Investment Company Limited (LON:RICA – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Pink acquired 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £19,979.26 ($25,287.00).

Ruffer Investment Stock Down 1.1 %

Ruffer Investment stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.37) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,660.00 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 266.98. Ruffer Investment Company Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 260.86 ($3.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 309.50 ($3.92).

Get Ruffer Investment alerts:

Ruffer Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Ruffer Investment’s previous dividend of $1.65. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Ruffer Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,000.00%.

Ruffer Investment Company Profile

Ruffer Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Ruffer AIFM Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests either directly or through other funds in quoted equities or equity related securities and bonds which are issued by corporate issuers, supra-nationals, or government organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ruffer Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruffer Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.