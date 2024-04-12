Insider Selling: Netcall plc (LON:NET) Insider Sells 180,951 Shares of Stock

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michael Jackson sold 180,951 shares of Netcall stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.14), for a total value of £162,855.90 ($206,120.62).

Netcall stock opened at GBX 92 ($1.16) on Friday. Netcall plc has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 117 ($1.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.81 million, a P/E ratio of 3,050.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.88.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Netcall in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty AI, a machine learning solution that predicts outcomes and improves business decision making; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

