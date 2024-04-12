Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells $212,486.98 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $212,486.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $211,448.77.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $226,329.78.

QuantumScape stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.98 and a current ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.76. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $13.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.49.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

