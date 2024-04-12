Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CEO Sells $26,038.00 in Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $26,038.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Christopher John Killoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,170 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $148,990.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Christopher John Killoy sold 3,664 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $164,989.92.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

RGR opened at $46.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a market capitalization of $826.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.32. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $59.18.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.75 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.82%.

Institutional Trading of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

