Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Free Report) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IFP. TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Interfor and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$27.60.

Interfor Stock Performance

Shares of IFP stock opened at C$18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.60. The company has a market cap of C$975.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Interfor has a one year low of C$16.78 and a one year high of C$26.31.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($3.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.65) by C($1.64). The firm had revenue of C$785.90 million during the quarter. Interfor had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

