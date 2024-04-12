International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $13.76 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 146,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,764,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 329.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $80.04 and a 52 week high of $104.23.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

