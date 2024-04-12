International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 5,762.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $13,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $133.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $134.34.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

